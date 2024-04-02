ANDThis Wednesday, April 3, marks a crucial point in the legal battle regarding the Texas immigration law SB4, which has generated concern and confusion among both activist organizations and state and local police forces. This legislation has been the subject of intense debate over its constitutionality and its implications for the state's immigration policy.

Last month, a three-judge panel of the 5th Federal Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling that temporarily prevented Texas from enforcing SB4, just hours after the nation's Supreme Court had given him permission to do so. This situation generated an environment of uncertainty and legal tensions that have marked the course of events.

The 5th Circuit panel of judges rejected Texas' request to implement SB4 by a 2-1 vote, representing a significant setback for the state administration that sought to implement stricter measures on immigration matters. This rejection reflects concerns raised by various sectors about the legality and scope of the legislation in question.

The main objective of the hearing on April 3 is Evaluate whether a federal judge was right to block the implementation of SB4 in February. This oral presentation of arguments will be presided over by the same three-judge panel that had previously blocked the law.

What are the arguments that will be evaluated at the hearing on Texas SB4?

The Department of Justice has played a critical role in this legal process by suing Texas and challenging the constitutionality of SB4. From the federal point of view, it is argued that the state law represents an intrusion on the exclusive authority of the federal government on immigration matters, which could generate chaos and legal conflicts at the border.

Texas SB4 allows cAny law enforcement officer in the state arrests suspicious persons of entering the country illegally. This has raised concerns about possible civil rights violations and racial profiling, especially in Hispanic and migrant communities.

The SB4 law has generated legal tensions and debates about the rights of migrants. Photo:AFP Share

Defenders of the law argue that Law enforcement officers must have probable cause to make an arrest, which could include witnessing the illegal entry or verifying it on video. They also maintain that law enforcement would focus primarily on border counties, although its scope would be statewide.

The April 3 hearing is being closely watched by activists, lawyers and community leaders interested in the outcome of this legal process. The final decision of the federal courts will have a significant impact on Texas immigration policy and in the treatment of migrants in the state.