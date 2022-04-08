One of the unknowns that was flying over Atlético for the match in Mallorca was resolved with Simeone’s summoned list: Savic is in it, at least he gets in. The Montenegrin was absent from the session yesterday and this morning he had only half finished, with shoes and no boots, due to a heel problem. But he is part of the list of twenty that the coach has cited for the game in Son Moixcorresponding to matchday 31 of LaLiga.

A list in which there are only three absences of the first team players, the three expected. Herrera and Giménez, both injured and who have not worked on the pitch with the group throughout the week, and Correa, who is serving his second and last game of suspension after telling him to the Rayo-Atletico referee, Munuera Montero, “your mother’s shell”. Only one youth squad enters the red and white call, it is Javi Serrano, already a fixture on the lists this 2021-22 season.

Cholo’s list for Mallorca

Goalkeepers: Oblak and Lecomte.

Defenses: Wass, Vrsaljko, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Reinildo and Lodi.

Media: Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Lemar, Llorente, Carrasco and Javi Serrano.

Forwards: Joao Felix, Griezmann, Suarez and Cunha.