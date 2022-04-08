IShowSpeed He is one of the youtubers that has grown the most in recent times. However, he is a figure who does not escape controversy. Just earlier this year he was banned from the popular streaming platform, Twitterfor sexist comments. Now you have problems with riot Games for an event in a game of Valorant.

It seems that your ban from Twitter didn’t teach him anything IShowSpeed. During a game of Valorant she began to shout insults, several of them directed at one of her companions. With these she indicated that ‘get out of the game and go back to the kitchen to do the dishes for her husband‘. These comments reached RiotGameswho already imposed a punishment.

IShowSpeed’s insults in Valorant made him fall from grace at Riot Games

The angry attitude of IShowSpeed was reflected in a video shared by a user of Twitter. He said how could there not be a toxic community in Valorant, if one of your most popular streamers says things like that without consequences. In addition to getting laughs and compliments with his comments.

Shortly after, Sarah Dadadfshardeveloper of Valorant responded to the video’s tweet. ‘We don’t want players like that in our community. I proceeded to permanently ban this player from this and other Riot Games titles. Thanks for highlighting this. Please keep reporting things like this and reporting so we can make VAL safer..’

I now understand why Valorant queues are so unbelievably toxic. You got one of the most popular streamers on YouTube IShowSpeed ​​saying crap like this and getting nothing but praise and laughs. crap is whack pic.twitter.com/grEghVotUF — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 6, 2022

According to the site Dexertoalso the platform Youtube, where this streamer is most active, is evaluating taking action. For its part, IShowSpeed He already apologized for his attitude and his sexist comments. However, the decision of RiotGames regarding your status Valorant it won’t change.

According to the streamer, the clip has already been around for many months. Although he says he doesn’t justify his comments, he did mention that he has grown as a person since then. In addition, he announced that he will be taking a break from posting and that his followers will probably never see him again. They think that riot Games did the right thing by banning him from Valorant and other games?

[Fuente]