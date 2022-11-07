This Somali woman holds her 10-month-old baby, while doctors at a health center in Baidoa, south-central Somalia (256 kilometers northwest of the capital Mogadishu) examine him and measure the thickness of his arm in order to confirm that he is free of symptoms of diseases related to malnutrition that affects millions of people. in the Horn of Africa. Humanitarian groups and UN agencies have often talked about the existence of famine in some areas of the Horn of Africa, appealing to the international community to provide aid to help the needy and save their lives. (Image via The New York Times)
#Save #lives
Leave a Reply