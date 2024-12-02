

12/02/2024



Updated at 11:45 p.m.





Two and a half months later, Saul Niguez He returned to play with the Sevilla jersey and did so by attending lukebakio in the tying goal against Osasuna. As García Pimienta already warned, the man from Elche did not start in this duel, since the player needs to gradually join in. However, he did step on the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán pitch with his focus on the match against Atlético de Madrid. The former Colchonero’s desire is to arrive well enough to enter the starting eleven at the Metropolitano, but at Sevilla they are clear that they are not going to risk the player relapses. Not in vain, Saúl arrived in the capital of Seville to be the cornerstone of Pimienta.

At the moment, little has been seen of the player between sanctions and injuries. In fact, it is the first time that he has suffered an injury of these characteristics and Saúl himself acknowledged in a press conference a few days ago that this situation had affected him mentally. Starting today, the midfielder returns to the starting box in Nervión with the 30 minutes he has accumulated against Osasuna. And he did it with a bang, with a standing ovation from the public when he entered the game and, after six minutes, assisted Lukebakio’s goal to tie the game quickly. A brilliant pass was invented, which meant one more point for Sevilla FC, who failed to win, despite having been superior to their rival for almost the entire match.