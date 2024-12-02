The Supreme Court takes on the ‘Koldo case’ and offers Ábalos to testify voluntarily

The magistrate of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court Leopoldo Puente has summoned the former Minister of Transport and deputy José Luis Ábalos Meco to testify voluntarily as an investigator on December 12 at 10 in the morning in the case opened against him for the alleged irregular procurement of masks and medical supplies during the pandemic.

In addition, he agrees to assume the jurisdiction to investigate his former advisor Koldo García and the alleged getter, Víctor de Aldama, considering that the events for which they are prosecuted are related in a “direct and inseparable” way with those that the accused could have carried out. Thus, he summons Aldama to testify on December 16 and Koldo García a day later, on the 17th.

Regarding Ábalos, the instructor states that before deciding whether to submit the corresponding request to the presidency of the Congress of Deputies, he offers him the possibility of testifying voluntarily, in accordance with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Law and with the objective of favoring your right of defense. To this end, he indicates in his order that he must state as soon as possible whether he is going to attend the aforementioned statement. Otherwise, the notice will be void.

The links with Koldo García and Aldama

The magistrate indicates that the Central Court of Instruction 2 of the National Court must continue with the investigation regarding all the other investigations. And also on aspects that are not related to the assessment and that could be attributed to Aldama and Koldo García, such as crimes against the Public Treasury and money laundering.

However, it assumes the competence to instruct the rest of the investigation. In his order, he recalls that the reasoned statement presented by the National Court positioned Aldama as the person who, for his own benefit and that of third parties, through certain payments or economic considerations and taking advantage of his influence over Koldo García and Ábalos himself, “he would have achieved for himself or for third parties and with his own economic benefit, the awarding of certain contracts, fundamentally with the entities Puertos del Estado and ADIF, but also with other administrations or entities linked to it.”

Regarding Koldo García, investigators consider that he is a person who could have acted as a liaison between the Administration or entities linked to it to private companies or equivalent conduct. That is, between Aldama and Ábalos.