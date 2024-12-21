

12/21/2024



Updated at 11:26 a.m.





He Sevilla FC will be measured this Sunday (4:15 p.m.) at real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu in the duel corresponding to matchday 18 of LaLiga and in his last match of 2024 which, at the same time, will also be the end of his career as a professional footballer. Jesus Navas. The palace man thus completed the last training session of his career this Saturday.

On the cold Saturday morning, the Sevilla footballers exercised at the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city with Garcia Pimienta working alongside his players ahead of Sunday’s duel in Madrid. Sevilla will travel to the capital of Spain this afternoon and it is expected that, in the absence of the list of summoned players being offered, Saul Niguez is among those mentioned after having rejoined training today. The footballer from Elche was sidelined yesterday Friday due to a gastrointestinal condition from which he already appears to have fully recovered.

The injured Pedrosa, Sow, Ejuke and Nianzou They are still recovering from their respective injuries and will not travel to Madrid for the last game of the year. García Pimienta recovers for this appointment Juanlu, Carmona and Isaac.