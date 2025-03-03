A team of engineers from the University of Utah has developed The first flat lens for telescopes capable of capturing color images when detecting the light of distant stars. This advance represents a significant innovation in astronomical optics, offering a lighter and more compact alternative to traditional curved lenses without compromising image quality.

Conventional lenses work through Glass or plastic curved surfaces that divert the light to focus images. However, as the power of these lenses increases, they also do their thickness and weight, which makes them less practices for applications where space and weight are criticalas in satellites and space telescopes.

In history, solutions such as Fresnel zone (FZP) plateswhich use concentric ridges to focus light instead of curved surfaces. Although these lenses are lighter and more compact, they have an important limitation and They cannot reproduce perfect colors because they diffract the different wavelengths of light at different anglesresulting in chromatic aberrations.

The team led by Professor Rajash Menon has overcome these limitations designing a Flat lens of great openness that focuses the light as effectively as traditional curved lenses and maintains color accuracy. This technology would be of great help in the manufacture of aircraft, satellites and space telescopes.

The new flat lens uses advanced computer techniques to design multilevel diffractive structures that focus on light throughout the visible spectrum. Manufactured with polymers through nano -manufacture processes, the lens has a diameter of 100 mm and a focal ratio of F/2, which makes it appropriate for applications that require large and powerful lenses without the weight and volume associated with traditional lenses.

This development could have a significant impact on the astronomical observation and space exploration, allowing the construction of lighter and more compact telescopes that can be deployed in a variety of platforms, from satellites to unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the ability to capture images in color with high fidelity Open new possibilities for the study of celestial objects and astronomical phenomena.