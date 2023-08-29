Roshan Group CEO, David Grover, said, “The huge project will create a new face for northern Jeddah, and contribute to investing natural resources and the latest technologies to put Jeddah in the ranks of global cities. The project also contributes to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in creating a vibrant society and a prosperous economy.”

The project aims to develop the urban landscape of one of the most important tourist and commercial destinations in Saudi Arabia, as the project provides infrastructure, public, recreational and residential facilities aimed at raising the level of quality of life and transforming Jeddah into a global destination, as the water canal is the first of its kind to be constructed in the cities of the Kingdom, according to a statement. The company published by the Saudi Press Agency.

The water canal in “Marafi” is a waterfront that is comparable in area to the waterfronts in Chicago, Stockholm, Hamburg and central London, and thanks to it, the marine environment will enter the heart of that historic city, where it will create a water and urban corridor linking homes and residential communities on the one hand, and nature, commercial and entertainment centers on the one hand. .

The project works to enhance and support the status of the city of Jeddah by adding a regional urban center equipped with residential, commercial and entertainment spaces that attracts residents and visitors. Marafi consists of several integrated residential and commercial areas, and is related to the Bride project, which is the integrated residential project that Roshan is currently developing in Jeddah.

The areas of “Marafi” overlooking the water are connected to each other and the rest of “Jeddah” through the multi-modal transportation system of water taxis, bus lines, the metro station designated for the red line, and the direct link of the canal with King Abdulaziz International Airport.