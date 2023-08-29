Hundreds of firefighters are still trying today, Tuesday, to put out the forest fires that have been raging on the border between Greece and Turkey for 11 days. About 475 firefighters are putting out the fires using six planes and four helicopters.

The firefighters are currently using a converted Leopard tank, which was brought specifically to the area from central Greece, Sky News reported.

The moderate winds are still fanning the fires in the region, which leads to the ignition of fires again in many areas. The “ERT News” news channel reported that the compensation process has begun for local residents.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is scheduled to chair a crisis meeting on firefighting efforts in the area later in the day. It is also expected that the Greek parliament will discuss the issue of the fires next Thursday.