Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is currently visiting Tehran, said that he will convey to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi an invitation from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to visit the kingdom.

He said in a joint press conference that he discussed with Abdullahian the implementation of the agreement signed in Beijing regarding the restoration of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The Saudi foreign minister added: “We have bonds of brotherhood and good neighborliness with Iran.”

He continued, “I stressed to the Iranian side the need for the region to be free of weapons of mass destruction, and the need for joint cooperation in the interests of security and stability in the region, mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.”

On the other hand, Abdullahian announced that he agreed with Prince Faisal bin Farhan to enhance cooperation in several fields.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the two countries seek to spread peace and security in the region, and support economic relations.

He added, “I discussed with the Saudi foreign minister regional security in the region.”