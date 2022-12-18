Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources announced the start of localizing 14 postal activities by 100 percent in all regions of the Kingdom. As of the 17th of December.
Today, Sunday, the ministry said that the settlement decision comes “after the end of the grace period specified for the decision to localize these activities.”
It is noteworthy that the previously issued decision included the localization of CEO jobs by 100%, and the positions of the first level of senior management by 60%, which will enter into force in early April 2023, while the second phase includes the localization of jobs of the second level of senior management by 70%, which will enter into force. As of early October 2023.
The ministry will provide a package of incentives and support related to supporting private sector establishments to help them employ Saudis. Saudi Arabia, the largest economy in the Middle East, seeks to reduce the unemployment rate to 7% by 2030, within the framework of Vision 2030 to diversify sources of income and reduce dependence on oil.
Saudi Arabia abolished jobs previously held by foreign expatriates to curb unemployment, and opened the way for women to work more than in previous decades.
