The Indian market is starting to get tight Mahindra, which also looks overseas and prepares its debut in the United States. Although the brand’s ambitions are to land on the US market as soon as possible, however, it is reasonable to expect that the US will remain a mirage for the company within the next five years. Moreover, it was the CEO of Mahindra Anish Shah who confirmed it: “I don’t predict our entry into the United States within the next five years, we will probably have to wait longer”.

The motivation is easily explained: the company wants to focus more on some of its key markets, Europe above all before looking west. Having our eyes focused on the global scene therefore does not mean that we will soon see future Mahindra models land on markets around the world: they will get there, this seems certain, but step by step. Recall that just a few months ago the Indian automaker presented no less than five electric SUV concepts based on the Inglo platform, which shares components with the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform: the first of these five new models, which represent the company’s first step in the direction of full electric, should reach the production lines in January next year . Few details are known about these crossovers, but we do know that the Inglo architecture can support a 60-80kWh battery pack and offer 175kW fast charging capabilities.

Alongside these new SUVs, Mahindra will also build a new plant 1.21 billion EV project near Pune city. “We will have to think about closer production for some of our major markets, certainly that is something we will look into. But it is still early to think about it”Shah added after admitting that the company is already considering building vehicles in North America to receive benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act introduced by President Joe Biden in the United States.