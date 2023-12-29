Riyadh (AFP)

The Saudi Football Federation and the League decided to amend the number of players registered in the clubs’ first team rosters, to 25 players instead of the previous number of 30 players, taking into account the right of each club to register 10 non-Saudi players, starting next season.

The Football Association announced four conditions for amending the number of players for each club, which are “eight non-Saudi players without specifying a minimum date of birth, with two non-Saudi players born in 2003 or older, with the aim of enhancing the investment aspect in talent in the clubs,” according to an official statement.

The statement stressed that “each club continues to have the right to register one foreign player born in the Kingdom, provided that he is born in 1998 or above,” adding that each team participating in the league has the right to “register a maximum of 8 non-Saudi players on the roster for each match.” In addition to a foreigner born in the Kingdom, “the Cup and Super Cup competitions are excluded, in which all registered non-Saudi players can participate.”

The decision comes after coordination with the club support strategy, the management of the national teams and the technical director of the Saudi Federation, in addition to holding a number of workshops with the clubs.

Al-Hilal leads the league standings with 50 points after 18 stages, 7 points ahead of its rival Al-Nasr, and 13 points ahead of third-placed Al-Ahly.