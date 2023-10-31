The Australian Football Association has officially announced this Tuesday that it will not present any candidacy to organize the 2034 World Cup, while it assumes that the Federation of Saudi Arabia (SAFF) decided to ask for the headquarters.

“We have analyzed the possibility of presenting a bid to host the World Cup and, after taking all factors into account, we have come to the conclusion not to do so for 2034,” he said in a statement.

In their newsletter they also announce that they will try to host the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup 2029.

“Achieving this, after the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand 2023 and with the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games It would mean a truly golden decade for Australian football,” he added.

“Football is the sport with the greatest participation in Australia and, in many respects, reflects the diversity of our nation’s population,” says the ‘Aussie’ Federation, which adds that it maintains its “commitment to positively contribute to the growth and success of the game.” football at all levels, including locally as part of the AFC and globally as part of FIFA.

For its part, Saudi Arabia officially presented its candidacy after the Australians’ decision.

“Saudi Arabia is ready to host the 2034 World Cup after Australia decided not to bid to host the tournament,” says the BBC

He added: “Football Australia confirmed its decision just hours before FIFA’s deadline for declarations of interest on Tuesday.”

The Arabs sent FIFA a letter of intent and a signed declaration at the beginning of October to present their project to host.

