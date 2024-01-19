Riyadh (WAM)

The Heritage Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the approval of registering and documenting 1,138 new urban heritage sites in the National Register of Urban Heritage, bringing the number of sites registered in the register to 3,646 sites in various regions.

The Saudi News Agency “SPA” stated that registering heritage sites comes within the framework of the Heritage Authority’s efforts to discover cultural sites in the Kingdom, register them officially in the National Register of Urban Heritage, and project them onto digital maps that enable them to be easily managed, protected and preserved, and to build a spatial database for heritage sites. registered, preserving and documenting the work carried out on it, and archiving documents and photos of heritage sites in the Kingdom.