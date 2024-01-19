Here's compared to last year perhaps the surprise effect was missing . In the 2023 edition there was the shadow drop of Hi-Fi Rush, an operation extremely appreciated by the Green Cross players, even more so if we think that the rhythmic action by Tango Gameworks proved to be one of the best and freshest productions of last year year. This year, however, the unscheduled event was represented by the presentation dedicated to Visions of Mana: nothing to take away from the new chapter of the Square Enix series, but I don't blame anyone who expected a very different type of “surprise”.

The format chosen by Microsoft for the event was the same as last year, which in general was appreciated by more. We are therefore talking about a show focused on a few games, but characterized by targeted presentations without too many frills created by the developers, with the aim of offering updates and new details on the games arriving in the coming months. If you missed the show, I refer you to our recap with all the details on the games presented during Xbox Developer_Direct 2024.

Last night it aired Microsoft's Developer_Direct 2024 an event that in less than an hour successfully accomplished its task, namely that of outlining the line-up of games produced by Xbox Studios coming soon over the next 12 months (and that doesn't necessarily mean all of them) and to offer a showcase for the first gameplay sequences of the long-awaited Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle .

Few surprises but a lot of concreteness

With this note out of the way, the rest of Developer_Direct took place exactly following Microsoft's previously announced schedule, which in the previous days was also quite crystal clear in communicating to players what they should expect from the event and what they wouldn't see. I am clearly referring toabsence of Activision Blizzard games, considering that many are awaiting the debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Diablo 4 on Game Pass, which at this point cannot be ruled out as having a dedicated space later in the year. In short, there were no surprise announcements, but it is impossible to define oneself as disappointed by the event overall.

The main course was undoubtedly Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle, the new game based on the famous archaeologist created by MachineGames. The title will propose a original and unpublished story, but it proved to have absorbed all the charm of its original counterpart. Indy himself was modeled on the features of a young Harrison Ford and from what we have seen his iconic whip will be a key element of the gameplay, which we can use, for example, as a vine or to make an enemy fall from a walkway. In all this, the studio's DNA and experience in subjective games are also clearly visible (although there will be some interactions in which the camera switches to a third-person view) and in beating up Nazis (see Wolfenstein), creating a captivating mix of exploration, environmental puzzles, stealth phases and shooting. The game is scheduled for 2024 and therefore it is likely that more information will arrive in the coming months, or more likely during the summer events.

Another protagonist of the show was Avowed. Obsidian's RPG didn't particularly impress during last year's Xbox Games Showcase, while last night we saw a product that certainly more mature and perfectedalong with new gameplay sequences and details on the title's deep combat system.

We also reviewed Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which finally also has a release date, May 21, 2024, through a series of new gameplay sequences (not many actually) and further details from Team Ninja on the work done to create a replica as faithful as possible to Iceland which is the backdrop to the game and to deal in the most realistic way with the psychosis that afflicts the protagonist.

Last, but not least, Ara: History Untold is coming this fall. As we saw yesterday, Oxide's strategic 4X allows you to lead a nation through alternative history, exploring new lands, developing art and culture, conducting diplomacy and challenging neighboring countries. The game is notable for its “living world”, which is a setting that reacts to the player's actions autonomously.

But let's leave the word to you, are you satisfied with what you saw during yesterday's Xbox Developer_Direct? Let us know in the comments.