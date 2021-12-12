At the beginning of the session, the King of Saudi Arabia addressed the citizens, in which he announced the budget, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

And he said: “With God’s help and success, we announce the budget for the next fiscal year 1443/1444 AH (corresponding to 2022 AD) after the Kingdom has overcome the economic effects, the exceptional stages of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and the continuation of the Kingdom’s economic breakthrough, as a result of economic and financial reforms, in accordance with the Kingdom’s vision 2030, where we aim to Concern for the security and health of citizens and residents, human development, continued economic growth and diversification, and financial sustainability.

He added: “Expenditures in this budget amount to (955 billion riyals), and revenues are estimated at (1045 billion riyals), with a surplus of up to (90 billion riyals).



He continued: “We are determined – with God’s help – to continue implementing initiatives and economic reforms to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal utilization of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending to enhance growth and development rates, and develop facilities and services. basic education for citizens and residents, developing the educational environment, and supporting housing plans.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz explained that the budget confirms “We have been keen to protect and enhance our gains, and I have directed the ministers and officials, each within its jurisdiction, to actively commit to implementing the budget’s development and social programs and projects, and to follow up on the health situation, in light of the continuing pandemic and its repercussions on the health and economic conditions locally and internationally, and to provide the necessary allocations for the sector. To raise its efficiency and provide vaccinations to all citizens and residents of the Kingdom.