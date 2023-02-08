Cristiano Ronaldo already marked his first goal with the colors of the Saudi club al-nassr, scoring a penalty in discount (90 + 3), so that his team equalized 2-2 in the field of Al Fateh, in a league match.

Thanks to that tie, the Riyadh club retains the lead in the standings, drawing with the Al Shabab (2nd), who has played one more game.

Cristiano had scored a brace in a friendly against Paris Saint-Germain. The Portuguese star was then part of the “Riad All Stars”, a team made up of players from the two great teams from the Saudi capital, Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Already with the Portuguese, football in that country has become stronger, well, at least in the hype condition, but they want more.

Yasser Al Mishal He is the president of the Saudi Federation and has said that hiring a great like Cristiano Ronaldo will not be the only important signing.

“The signing of Cristiano was very important for our league, a lot of work was done to achieve it. But I think that next summer players will come as important or more important than Ronaldo, footballers of that level and even higher, ”he told the TV program ‘Action with Walid’.

I don’t know specifically what that contract is like or who made it, but I can say that the government has not financed soccer transfers,” he concluded.

