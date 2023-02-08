A new veterinary station has been opened in Korolyov near Moscow. About this on Tuesday, February 7, reported press service of the government of the Moscow region.

This is a new veterinary station of the Pushkin Veterinary Station. The institution is located on Isaeva street, house 8.

According to the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Moscow Region, head of the State Veterinary Service of the region Sergey Voskresensky, the point was opened at the request of residents, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

There you can get your pet vaccinated, microchipped, and issue an individual passport for him. In addition, specialists can conduct clinical diagnostic studies, and the client can receive the result by e-mail, the TV channel notes. “360”.

The veterinary clinic will be able to see more than 20 patients per day.

In January, the head physician of the Vet Union veterinary clinic, Olga Mikheeva, spoke about how to help a homeless animal without harming your own health. According to her, you can not touch an animal with signs of rabies. Such an animal also does not need to be taken to the clinic, it will not be accepted. She added that stray animals can have worms, so they need to undergo preventive deworming (a course of anthelmintics). Any animal from the street should also be shown to the veterinarian.

You need to touch it in a mask and medical gloves, and clothes should be washed after contact.