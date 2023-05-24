The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States reaffirmed the importance of the short-term ceasefire and humanitarian arrangements in Sudan, which the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces signed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 20.

This comes 5 weeks after the ongoing conflict, “the Sudanese people are in dire need of humanitarian aid and the return of basic services, which will be possible in light of the temporary ceasefire,” according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Riyadh and Washington monitored that the two parties to the conflict “did not commit themselves not to seek military gains during the 48-hour period, and before the start of the ceasefire, and although the fighting in Khartoum was less intense than before, the facilitators (Riyadh and Washington) informed both sides of the conflict of the existence of violations.” For the cease-fire, it included offensive operations in Khartoum and El-Obeid, air strikes and the exploitation of weapons.

According to SPA, representatives of the Follow-up and Coordination Committee, Tuesday in Jeddah, “engaged in constructive discussions about humanitarian aid and its delivery, and worked to include the leaders of the two parties to talk about allegations of violations of the ceasefire.”

And she added, “Given the continued suffering of the Sudanese people as a result of this devastating conflict, the Kingdom and the United States renew their commitment to the Sudanese people, and demand that the two parties abide by the commitments they signed to the temporary ceasefire to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance.”