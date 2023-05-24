From the point of view of international law, an attack on the Belgorod region is a terrorist operation, and those who participated in it are terrorists, Sergei Ordzhonikidze, ex-Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, told Izvestia.

“They should not be subject to international humanitarian law as combatants. That is, these people must be destroyed,” he said.

The expert noted that such operations are usually planned by the leadership of the armed forces, in this case, Ukraine.

“What they say about the fact that there is some kind of “Russian corps” is complete nonsense. It was an operation [ВФУ]. They first opened artillery fire. Under his cover, the invasion began. An operation aimed at leveling their defeat in Artemovsk. I think that such things will continue, so we need to seriously prepare for them, ”the diplomat explained.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry spoke about how the counter-terrorist operation took place in the Belgorod region.

“The Kiev regime, having suffered a defeat in the city of Artemovsk, switched to the implementation of terrorist actions against the civilian population. On May 22, after intensive artillery shelling of the Kozinka international checkpoint, as well as a number of other civilian facilities in the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region, a unit of a Ukrainian nationalist formation invaded the territory of the Russian Federation. In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and defeated by air strikes, artillery fire and the active actions of the units covering the state border of the Western Military District,” the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Defense, over 70 militants and nine pieces of equipment were destroyed during the counter-terrorist operation.

