COLPISA Madrid Friday, December 30, 2022, 22:57



Cristiano Ronaldo officially has a new destination. Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia has announced the signing of the Portuguese, who was a free player since he parted company with Manchester United on November 22, two days after the opening of the World Cup.

The Portuguese forward signs a contract with the Saudi club for two and a half seasons, until 2025. Therefore, if he fulfilled the signed commitment in full, he would defend his colors until he was 40 years old. Al-Nassr, currently ranked second in the Saudi league, will be the fifth team that Cristiano will join, after Sporting de Portugal, Manchester United (in two stages), Real Madrid and Juventus.

Cristiano will earn nearly 200 million euros for his entire contract at Al-Nassr and will thus become the highest paid athlete in the world. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will play in a team led by the Frenchman Rudi García and among his new teammates will be the Spanish Álvaro González, who has been a member of the team since last August.

Consummated his divorce with the Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag, Cristiano leaves Europe, where he has not found a team. Thus, he will begin a new stage in football at a much lower level, after having won up to five European Cups (four with Real Madrid and one with United), becoming the all-time top scorer in the Champions League and establishing himself as one of the best players ever.

Cristiano will turn 38 next February and, once released from Manchester United, went dull at the World Cup, in which Portugal was eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals. Despite this, the Portuguese striker scored in his first game in the tournament, from a penalty, the goal that opened the scoring in Portugal’s victory against Ghana (3-2), to become the only footballer in history to score in five different planetary championships.