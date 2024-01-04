Colombia lost the opportunity to carry out the Panamerican Gamesafter the decision of Panama Sports to remove the 2027 headquarters due to breaches of the contract.

Cali It was the headquarters of the jousts in 1971 and several times there has been a fight for the venue, but it had not become effective until Barranquilla he applied. However, all that is now history.

The history

The Pan American Games are the most important events in world sport after the Olympic Games. They are held every four years, always one year before the Olympics.

The first Games were held in 1951, when the venue was Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, but its origins date back to the 1932 Olympics.

At that time, the idea of ​​creating a competition that brought together athletes from the Americas was floated, which is why the Latin American representatives proposed to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the holding of the Games, with the aim of strengthening sports in the region.

Therefore, the first Pan American Sports Congresswhich took place in Buenos Aires in 1940, decided that the jousts would be held there in 1942, but the plan was postponed by the Second World War.

In the London Olympics In 1948 the committee met and confirmed the date and city for the first edition of the Pan American Games.

The competition was opened on February 25 and brought together 2,531 athletes from 21 countries and 18 sports.

The jousts were growing. Each edition served for more countries to join the competition.

The last edition was held in October last year in Santiago, which had the participation of 6,909 athletes from 41 countries, who took part in 425 events in 39 sports.

