Today, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, offered condolences to Muhammad Abdul Karim Al Ahmad on the death of his late wife.

His Highness, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, during his visit to the condolence council in the Al Rafaa area in Ras Al Khaimah, expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace.