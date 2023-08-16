Mash: Duracell will return to Russia with the name Opticell and a bear instead of a rabbit

The well-known manufacturer of batteries and accumulators Duracell will return to Russia under a new name at the end of September, writes Mash.

It is expected that its products will appear on sale under the Opticell brand, the symbol of which will be a red bear instead of the usual rabbit. According to journalists, the price of batteries will double, from 50 to 100 rubles apiece. Such a forecast in the Russian representative office of the company was explained by parallel imports and other factors – products for Russia will be manufactured at a plant in China.

In April 2023, it became known about the upcoming departure of Duracell from the Russian market. Then the reason for the termination of work in the country was called the lack of supplies from the company’s plant in Belgium. The company was going to “pay off the staff”, as well as to keep environmental projects in Russia.

In May, with reference to the database of Yale University in the United States, it was reported that since February 2022, more than 500 foreign companies have left Russia, and the same number have partially suspended their activities in the country.