A stable that needs to unlock itself

There Sauber is the only team that has not scored points so far in this first half of 2024. The Swiss team is tenth with Williams ninth with four points and to avoid ending up as the ‘Cinderella’ of the grid they will need one or more flashes from Zandvoort to Abu Dhabi. In Holland Guan Yu Zhou will also be able to count on the package of updates that was initially introduced in Hungary only on Valtteri Bottas’ car.

TO Zandvoort Qualifying will be crucial and the weather forecast currently indicates that Saturday will be the day with the highest risk of precipitation, so surprises cannot be ruled out that could be right for the future Audi (which could already bring forward the definitive acquisition of Sauber to 2025).

The team representative Alessandro Alunni Good He did not hide the fact that the season is currently going below expectations and that a shake-up is needed: “The first half of the season has presented challenges and, although the results have not lived up to our expectations and ambitions, we will continue to push hard to turn the situation around. Our team, both at the factory and on track, continue to work tirelessly to improve the performance of our car and, with the upgrade package introduced in Hungary now on both cars, we are confident we can make progress. Zandvoort is a unique and demanding circuit, offering both challenges and opportunities, and we are focused on making the most of them, especially as the weather could play a major role this weekend.”