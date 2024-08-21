In a stream to talk about Monster Hunter WildsCapcom revealed a new and curious detail for this installment. For the first time in the entire history of the series, Armor won’t be locked to your character’s gender, so you can mix and match as you please.

In previous installments, male hunters could not use women’s armor and vice versa. Monster Hunter Wilds will completely remove this restriction. No matter what gender you are, if a piece of armor has better stats or you simply like it more, you can use it without any problem.

The removal of this restriction not only reflects Capcom’s awareness of today’s societal thinking. It will also open up many more possibilities for hunters when it comes to putting together their perfect outfits to go out in search of the formidable monsters that await us.

Monster Hunter Wilds reveals its first trailer, it will arrive in 2025 but there will be more details from CAPCOM in summer 2024.

Of course this does not mean that Monster Hunter Wilds will no longer have armor for each gender. The usage restriction is simply removed, but you will still be able to find both types while playing. We’ll see how creative Capcom gets in dressing up our characters.

What do we know about Monster Hunter Wilds?

Monster Hunter Wilds will be the latest installment in the beloved monster hunting franchise. It will take advantage of the latest technologies by giving us a huge open world to hunt in, and will be powered by Capcom’s RE Engine that makes its world feel more alive.

Being open world, also We will have a new mount that will help us move and a hook that will allow us to collect resources and even use elements of the stage such as bullets.It looks quite promising, so it is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated titles of 2025.

It doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it will arrive sometime next year on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Does it interest you?

