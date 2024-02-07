Immediately a losing bet?

As we reported in the morning, the Swiss federal prosecutor's office had targeted Sauber for 'misleading advertising' of the brand Stakes, which is not licensed in Switzerland. The Swiss team risked a fine of 500 thousand francs, and above all was challenged for the illegal display of a brand not registered in Switzerland on the team's official website, on social media and on the team's clothing.

For a few hours the Stake brand is no longer present on the official Sauber website in the section dedicated to partners. The first sponsor that is highlighted is Kickthe online streaming platform (especially gaming) that has already been chosen as title sponsor in all countries where gambling advertising is prohibited.

So Sauber may have decided to remove the Stake brand from the partner section to avoid further 'trouble' with the Swiss prosecutor's office. Yet, the team principal Alunni Bravi had declared: “We always respect all applicable laws, including in Switzerland. And of course we have taken all measures to respect them“.