Donald Trump decided not to run in the primaries in the state; Republican Party delegates will be decided in caucus

Republican Party pre-candidate for President of the United States, Nikki Haley suffered a defeat in the primary in the US state of Nevada, held on Tuesday (6.Feb.2024). She stood behind the ballots marked “none of the candidates”. The information is from the newspaper The New York Times.

The former president donald trump decided not to participate in this vote. The primary in Nevada has no bearing on the dispute for the Republican Party's nomination for the presidential election. In the State, the name will be decided at the caucus, a party meeting, on Thursday (8 January). Read more about the US elections below.

After the withdrawal of several Republican pre-candidates, Haley became Trump's main opponent in the race that ends with the Republican Party's nomination of the candidate who will contest the November elections this year.

The Nevada Republican Party banned primary participants, including Haley, from being eligible for caucus. Therefore, Trump must win and guarantee all the state's delegates.

According to the newspaper, Haley preferred to leave aside the competition in Nevada to focus on that of South Carolina, her home state and of which she was governor.

Read more:

Understand the US elections

In the USA, before the official election, states hold electoral previews –primaries or caucus. The objective is to choose, among the parties' pre-candidates, the one who will represent the party in the election, scheduled for November 5th.

In the caucuses, each state organizes its primary with its own rules. There are 2 models. The traditional one, with voting on ballots, which can be open, closed or free. With only affiliates or not. The caucus is a party meeting. Voters gather in a space to decide who the candidate will be.

In the United States, the winner of elections is not the candidate with the most popular votes, but whoever wins the majority of delegates in each state. These are distributed to the candidate with the most votes. In previews the logic is different. Delegates vote in proportion to the number of votes.

The main date for the caucuses will be March 5, when voters from 16 states and 1 territory will vote. The date is known as Super Tuesday (Super Tuesday, in free translation). The territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands will end previews on June 8.

Vote not mandatory

In the US, no one is required by law to vote in any local, state or presidential election. According to the Constitution, voting is a right, but it is not a requirement.

Electoral College

The President and Vice President of the United States are elected indirectly by the Electoral College. Each State has the same number of delegates as seats in Congress (House of Deputies and Senate). There are 538 delegates.

After voting for president, the vote is counted at the state level. In 48 states and Washington, D.C. the winner receives all of that state's electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska assign their electors using a proportional system.

A candidate needs the votes of at least 270 delegates – more than half of the total – to win the presidential election.

Typically, a projected winner is announced on election night in November. However, the official Electoral College vote is held in mid-December when the delegates meet.

The results will be announced on January 6, 2025. Inauguration will take place on January 20.