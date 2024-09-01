Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/01/2024 – 14:00

The blackout recorded on Saturday, 31, in São Paulo affected 13.5% of customers in the concession area of ​​EDP São Paulo, which serves the city of Guarulhos, and 8% of customers of Enel São Paulo, which serves the capital of São Paulo and a large part of the Metropolitan Region, the companies reported, in separate notes released this Sunday, September 1.

In the case of Enel SP, the second largest energy distributor in the country, with 7.5 million consumer units (CUs), 650 thousand customers were left without power. In the case of EDP, of the 2.16 million CUs, 292.5 thousand were affected.

The companies highlighted that the interruption in supply was caused by problems at the Guarulhos substation, owned by Eletrobras.

The National Electric System Operator (ONS) explained that at 5:31 p.m. all equipment at the unit was turned off, interrupting approximately 870 megawatts (MW) of load. Service was only fully restored at 7:58 p.m.

“By means of automated load maneuvers, it was possible to minimize the impact, with 37% of affected customers having their service reconnected within 2 minutes,” said EDP. To fully restore service, the company said it was necessary to wait for the resumption of external energy supply by Eletrobras, which occurred at 7:37 p.m.

Enel also said that internal remote maneuvers allowed the gradual restoration of impacted customers, but full normalization, around 8 pm, only occurred after the transmission company had fully recovered its loads.

Eletrobras reported earlier that technical teams were investigating the causes of the shutdown.

The ONS also stated, on Saturday night, that the causes were still being investigated by agents and will be disclosed in a report to be issued by the operator, later.

The National Electric Energy Agency, in turn, stated that the event will be subject to inspection by the agency to identify the causes and determine responsibilities.