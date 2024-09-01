It is a very short film, actually, which allows us to feel the speed of gameplay and beauty of colors from Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available soon and now Warner Bros. Games is giving fans of the broomstick-based, Golden Snitch-based game a boost with a new movie trailer which you can see just below.

Details on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Remember that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available from September 3, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The Nintendo Switch version will be coming later. The game will be released on PlayStation Plus Essential at launch. The physical version is scheduled for November: you can pre-order it here.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available in two editionsthe standard (which is also included with PS Plus Essential) and the Deluxe Edition (the physical version is only Deluxe). Pre-ordering or getting the game through PS Plus also gives you access to the Firebolt Supreme broom skin.

There Deluxe Edition contains a series of cosmetic bonuses themed to the four Hogwarts houses (Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw), as well as 2,000 gold to purchase cosmetic items. All cosmetic items are earned through gameplay and there are no microtransactions or Season Passes.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a sports game in which we can face a single player mode in which to complete a series of Cups or play online with friends and strangers.

Here are also all the gameplay details in an in-depth video.