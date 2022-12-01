Home page politics

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia. The ISW analyzes the Russian tactics surrounding Bakhmut. News ticker on the military situation.

Update from December 1, 11:35 a.m: The Russian military airport Engels-2 near Saratov is worrying experts. Again mirror reported, recent satellite images showed “nearly two dozen long-range Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers on the tarmac.” This “unusually high number” is a sign of an “increase in operations, if not an impending large-scale attack,” military analyst Arda Mevlütoğlu told the news magazine.

The Russian military has repeatedly used cruise missiles of this type in airstrikes on Ukraine, the report said. The satellite imagery was provided by Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs on November 28th.

According to the secret service, Putin’s military is pursuing new tactics – the goal is also the psyche

Update from December 1st, 10:55 am: The British secret service is certain that the Russian military doctrine has a new pillar in the Ukraine war. The massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are strategic. Their goal in the current situation in the Russia-Ukraine war: to demoralize the population and force the state leadership to capitulate, said the Ministry of Defense in London in relation to the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

A MiG-29 fighter jet (exact classification not known) during an exercise in Moscow (archive image from 2010) © RIA Nowosti/Anton Denisov/dpa

Current Ukraine war: Power cuts as a psychological weapon from Russia

“Russian attacks continue to cause power outages, leading to indiscriminate, widespread humanitarian suffering across Ukraine,” it said. However, the effectiveness has already decreased, since Russia has already deployed a large part of its suitable missiles. In addition, the psychological effect is significantly lower than if the tactic had been used at the beginning of the war.

‘Human Wave Attacks’: Expert Reveals Russia’s Murderous Ukraine Hierarchy

Update from December 1st, 10:18 am: Observers are following possible changes in Moscow’s strategy with some trepidation. The ISW attested to this Russian military just little ability to learn in the case of Bakhmut. Another military expert now sees “human wave attacks”. However, the tactic is costly for the Kremlin, said Michael Clarke Sky News. “They have criminals on the front lines, people they got out of jails, then mobilized troops behind them, and then the regular troops follow behind them,” translated focus.de from the TV talk.

Power grid in Cherson apparently collapses due to Russian attacks

Update from December 1, 9:11 a.m: The power grid in the city of Kherson collapsed. The reason is the repeated Russian attacks. This was shared by the military governor Yaroslav Yanushevich, according to the portal Kyiv Independent With. This information could not be independently verified at first.

US experts on Russian tactics: Putin’s military fails in strategically important city

Update from December 1, 7:07 a.m: Bachmut: Putin’s troops have been trying to conquer the city for months. The Russian military appears to have learned nothing from previous defeats, the US Institute for War Studies (ISW) concludes in its latest analysis.

The military experts write that the fighting primarily caused “abrasion” of the fighters and their equipment, while the soldiers held “rather unimportant” positions, even for weeks or months. They compare the unsuccessful Russian tactics in the battle for Bakhmut with the previous advances on the cities of Sieverodonetsk or Lysychansk. Their conclusion: “This suggests that the Russian military has not managed to learn lessons from losing battles.”

Bakhmut blocks the way for the Russian attackers to the cities of Kramatorsk and Slowjansk. Separatist units of the Republic of Donetsk, the Wagner mercenary force and regular Russian troops are deployed there.

Picture from November 30: a Ukrainian tank near Bakhmut © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Ukraine’s secret service: Russia relies on “missile break”

Update from November 30, 6:52 p.m.: Russia has apparently taken a “missile break” in the Ukraine war. This is reported by the Ukrainian military. However, Russia is using this interruption to prepare new massive attacks, said Vadim Skibizki, a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence service, on Wednesday. On the one hand, the Russian side is checking which targets are to be attacked, and on the other hand, the effect of previous attacks is being evaluated.

In addition, new missiles are being prepared for use, Skibizki said. “It takes time.” Since Russia has used up a large part of its combat-ready missiles, projectiles that were still being built in Soviet times are now being taken out of the arsenals and processed. Many of these old missiles either didn’t reach their targets at all or exploded on approach.

Update from November 30, 2:30 p.m.: According to the Ukrainian Main Directorate for Intelligence (HUR), Russia is preparing for new missile attacks in the war against Ukraine. “The enemy does not give up their intention to attack Ukraine at any moment,” said Vadjim Skibitskyj, an official at HUR, according to Ukraine’s Unian news agency. According to Skibitskyj, the Russian military is currently setting new targets. The current situation in the Ukraine war is “calm”, but the Ukrainian secret service authority will warn in good time in the event of an attack.

War in Ukraine: Shoigu speaks of 300,000 reservists and volunteers

Update from November 30, 12:29 p.m: The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has recently commented on the partial mobilization in his country in the course of the Ukraine war. According to him, the Russian army has trained around 300,000 reservists and volunteers for Russia’s war against Ukraine in just over two months.

War in Ukraine: Defense Minister Shoigu comments on Russia’s partial mobilization

Putin announced the partial mobilization on September 23. According to reports, however, many reservists are sent directly to the front lines in the Ukraine war without preparation and with inadequate equipment. Accordingly, there are many dead and injured.

Shoigu has been in the public eye again in recent weeks, after he had hardly appeared for a long time due to criticism of the failures of Russia’s army in the Ukraine war.

War in Ukraine: retaliation for attack on women’s clinic – military wipes out Russian unit

Update from November 30, 11:31 am: The Ukrainian military has “obliterated” a Russian unit that previously shelled a women’s clinic in Zaporizhia. That’s what regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said, according to the Daily Mail at a press briefing on Monday (November 28).

According to Starukh, a two-day-old baby and his mother also died in the attack. According to the British tabloid, he did not provide any further information. The information could not be checked independently.

War in Ukraine: Kyiv announces new figures on Russian losses

Update from November 30, 11:11 am: Since the beginning of the war, a good 90,000 Russian soldiers are said to have died in the fighting. 500 Russians were killed within 24 hours, the Ukrainian General Staff also said on Facebook. This information could not be independently verified at first.

Ukraine-News: Fire in oil depot in Russia: emergency services report fire under control

Update from November 30, 10:56 am: That Fire in a Russian oil storage facility is “under control” according to local security forces. The state news agency Tass quoted a spokesman as saying that the flames had been “completely” extinguished.

Ukraine War: Attacks on Russian power supplies

First report from November 30th: Briansk/Kyiv – The Russian side first reported attacks in the Kursk Oblast area in the Ukraine war: The attacks on the Russian power supply led to temporary failures on Wednesday night (November 30), it was said. The region is close to the Ukrainian border. The information could not be checked independently, but a similar report followed immediately from another Russian border region.

Current war in Ukraine: Fire in Russian oil storage facility: State agency speaks of 4,000 square meter fire

A fire broke out in a Russian oil storage facility in the Surashsky region (Briansk region), Governor Alexander Bogomas announced on the Internet. Rescue workers and the fire brigade are on site. He did not provide any information about the cause of the fire. There are no reports of victims.

According to the governor, an area of ​​1800 square meters was affected by the fire. More than 80 people were involved in putting out the fire. The Russian news agency Tass later reported that the fire had now spread to an area of ​​4,000 square meters.

War against Ukraine: oil storage in Russia on fire – photos should show the extent

Recordings of the current reports circulated online, for example from the Daily Mail. The British tabloid stressed that – unnamed – observers suspect targeted attacks on supply systems for the military under Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in the war against Ukraine.

Allegations in the Ukraine war: Moscow accused Kyiv of a fire in Belgorod

In October, Russia announced that an oil storage facility in Belgorod on the border with Ukraine had caught fire after being bombed by Ukrainian forces. Russia had previously complained of increasing artillery and rocket fire in the area bordering Ukraine. (AFP/frs)