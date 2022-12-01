The regret of Marco Padovan’s brother, who died while jogging: “A man called for help, but no one spoke English”

Marco Padovan he lost his life at the age of just 47, while jogging near the Ticino park. Brother Francesco decided to break the silence on what happened, through an interview with the Corriere della Sera.

The man said his brother was jogging near the river, when he collapsed on the ground after a sudden illness. She was in a somewhat isolated spot and it wasn’t the first time she had been to that area, she knew it very well.

The first to notice what had happened was a London man, who had been in Lombardy for a few months. A man who spoke only English.

When he saw Marco Padovan affected by that malaise, he suffered called 112. But as Francesco explained, no one on the other end of the phone spoke English. Here are his words:

The English pilot told me that it was impossible to communicate properly, because whoever answered did not speak a word of English. After a few minutes on the phone, they finally got through to someone who understood his language.

With his story, Marco’s brother wanted to explain why relief is arrived late. He fell ill and died of natural causes, but perhaps things could have turned out differently if the health professionals had acted more promptly.

I wonder how it would go in the future if it happened to someone else. Operators answering the phone need to know English, full stop.

A long time has passed since that unforgettable day, which turned the life of the family upside down. What Francesco knows is that in addition to the English tourist, other people have also stopped in an attempt to provide assistance to his brother. However, he still today he does not know their identity.

He explained that his wish is to find themto be able to thank them and also to find out more details of what happened on that very sad day.