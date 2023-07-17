The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported this Sunday that the term to regularize taxpayers who issue the Internet Digital Tax Receipt (CFDI)with the Bill of lading complementThis is without all the requirements set forth in the instructions published on the official page of the tax authority.

Through a statement, the SAT added that this will allow for its transmission to the Customs Electronic System is due from January 1, 2024.

Likewise, he informed that the term for the execution of the compliance with obligations relating to volumetric controls and presentation of only a certificate of the cCorrect operation and functioning of the computer programs 2022-2023.

What is the Carta Porte?

The Carta Porte is a document that includes the digitalization of the information of the goods that are moved by land, sea or air, also known as CFDI. Its objective is to combat smuggling and piracy.

By issuing the Internet Digital Tax Receipts (CFDI)the merchandise transfer scheme is strengthened

The commercial operations with transportation service.

are reinforced acts of control and control of entry and salute of goods to the country.

Provides elements to public agencies responsible for surveillance and control of roads to verify and accredit their legal stay or possession during your transfer.

