Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

07/17/2023 – 12:29

Share



After meeting with the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, the National Union of Central Bank Employees (Sinal) rejected the proposal to hold a public tender for the monetary authority before a career restructuring. The category warns that the standard operation movement in the institution must be hardened.

“The feelings of the category, previously dissatisfied with the government’s unwillingness to move forward with career restructuring, a position publicly expressed by the minister, are now inflamed with the possibility of holding a public tender without the guidelines set by the category being resolved”, he said. the president of Sinal, Fábio Faiad.

In an interview with Broadcast(Grupo Estado’s real-time news system) last week, the minister assessed that there would be no room for restructuring the BC’s career at the moment, since the category’s earnings would already be close to those of other well-structured careers. “The table will be opened, but there is a negotiation process that we cannot predict the time. In the case of BC, there is no question of restructuring, honestly”, said Dweck on June 11.

Central Bank officials ask for higher education to be required for the position of technician in the autarchy and the change of nomenclature of the position from analyst to auditor.

“Holding a contest at this time is inopportune and a way of making the category’s claim agenda unfeasible. Within a scenario of scrapping the autarchy and functional demotivation, the public contest would attract candidates with high school education or interested in using the BC only as a springboard for other careers with higher remuneration”, argued the union.

BC officials are now seeking a meeting with the Ministry of Finance to expose the category’s concerns and ask for the regulation of a productivity bonus, like the one regulated this year for the Federal Revenue Service.

In an assembly, the servers of the monetary authority decided to resume the standard operation and intensify it from this Monday. According to Faiad, delays and interruptions in several other BC services may become increasingly frequent and should spread even to the departments that have not yet been affected.

“Without the Treasury opening a dialogue channel with the entities that represent the BC’s technical staff, the atmosphere in the BC tends to become unsustainable, putting at risk the autarchy’s deliveries to society and the fulfillment of its institutional mission, including its role as regulator and supervisor of the National Financial System and as manager of the STR, Selic and Pix”, concluded Sinal.























