In Reggio Emilia we talk about nothing else. Just take a stroll through the streets of the center and cross a few bars to guess the chat: obviously Sassuolo-Milan, Sunday’s Scudetto match at 6pm. The Rossoneri just need one point to win the title. Dionisi told the Journal of having discovered friends he didn’t even know: “Dozens of people asked me for a ticket”. Carnevali, on the other hand, is stopped in the street at the sound of “I recommend …”. With various smiles.

Anxiety – And what does the Rossoneri fan do? He is silent, does not speak, does not flaunt. He knows the finish line is near but he doesn’t show it. On social media, on the contrary, there is also a thread of pessimism. There are those who pull out the 2005 Champions League final lost against Liverpool, the famous Istanbul of the 3-0 at the end of the first half, before the 3-3 and the super Dudek. One writes: “A friend of my father’s after the final in Istanbul took the car and drove 280 kilometers round trip because he ‘needed to reflect’. I am not saying that I am tense, I am only saying that when in doubt I have had my fill ”. Milan’s irony. Others, on the other hand, rely on the attitude: “Let’s tarmac Sassuolo, we don’t want gifts from anyone”. Someone also pulled out the anniversary with Perugia-Milan in 1999, played on 23 May. Goals from Bierhoff and Guglielminpietro gave Zaccheroni the scudetto on the last day. Sassuolo-Milan is played on the 22nd: “The God of football has decided this way”. See also Pioli is not there: "The draw was to be canceled. Milan penalized once again"

Ticket – Finally, a lot of controversy related to tickets. Just take a ride on Ebay to find tickets at exorbitant prices. The highest one touches 2,500 euros and speaks of “perfect sight”. The rest of the tickets range from 600 to 2,000. Many of these were bought after Milan-Atalanta (2-0) and put on sale immediately. Same thing for Roma-Feyenoord on May 25, Conference League final. Some tickets are even close to 5,500 euros, one of them with a return flight from Rome to Tirana and an insured seat in the stands (at least that’s what we read…). On social media they did not take it well: “Those who bought tickets and then resell them deserve the Daspo”. Sassuolo, through a note, announced that it had denounced those who marketed the fake tickets. Despite the annoyance, however, some Rossoneri joked: “Let’s do it like Squid game: whoever wins gets tickets for Sassuolo v Milan”. In reference to the famous South Korean series that depopulated on Netflix a few months ago. A way to dispose of the tension in view of the most important match of the last 11 years of Rossoneri history. See also Just go and see him again, but Massa fails to cancel Kessie's goal

