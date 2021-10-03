The neroverdi beat Lazio and make it 5 out of 5. The defeat cost the former Azzurri the bench. Well Milan, Inter fall

Sassuolo keeps pace. After the fifth win in a row by Juventus yesterday in Rome, here is the fifth of Piovani’s team, which beats Lazio (and this 3-0 costs the bench to Carolina Morace, exonerated) and remains with full points. Milan redemption in Naples, while in the other intersection between a bell and a Milanese, the decimated Inter lost 2-0 on the field of a Pomigliano in their first success in Serie A.

NAPLES-AC MILAN 0-1 – Milan cancels the defeat of a week ago against Sassuolo by winning in Cercola on the pitch of a Napoli that would have had the opportunity to break the deadlock: the former Inter player Goldoni, however, kicked a penalty on the crossbar. So to decide the game was a goal by the Danish Thrige Andersen, good at reiterating on the net a short rejected by Aguirre on a shot from outside by Adami. AC Milan also missed a penalty with Giacinti, who with Napoli in 2012-13 had scored his first 17 goals in Serie A: after Garnier’s foul on Grimshaw, however, the national team striker was hypnotized by Aguirre , also good on Bergamaschi’s attempt to tap in. Shortly after, Milan remained in ten due to the expulsion of Codina, but in the second half they still went close to 2-0 with Bergamaschi. In the end, protests over a contact in the Rossoneri area between Bergamaschi and Erzen.

SASSUOLO-LAZIO 3-0 – Sassuolo keeps pace with Juventus, thanks to the success against Lazio which remains the only team still at zero points and the worst defense with 20 goals conceded in five games. After a great save by Ohrstrom on Dongus, it was Tomaselli who broke the deadlock with Dubcova’s assist from behind. In the second half, Piovani’s Emilians had several opportunities to double (above all, Clelland’s crossbar), managing to close the game only in the 85th minute with Dongus’ second consecutive goal after the one against Milan, on an assist from a free-kick by Parisi. In the end, also Cantore’s trio.

POMIGLIANO 2-0 INTER – First victory for Pomigliano, first defeat for an Inter who showed up at Gobbato with only 16 players available, after last week’s match against Roma had been postponed for several cases of positivity at Covid in the Nerazzurri locker room. Yet, Rita Guarino’s team had had several opportunities to take the lead: above all, Marinelli’s crossbar after a great play by Portales. In the second half, however, the bells – who had already changed coach, with Panico in place of Manuela Tesse – found the two winning goals, after one of Salvatori Rinaldi had been canceled (the same thing had happened to Marinelli in the first half ): the first was scored by Banusic – who had already hit Inter with the Roma shirt last year -, the second by the Argentine Ippolito, on loan from Juventus.

October 3, 2021 (change October 3, 2021 | 23:26)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.