After the terrifying accident in Moto3 in Austin which caused the fall of three riders and could have tragic consequences, the Turkish Deniz Oncu has been suspended for two races by the Race Direction. The Ktm Tech3 rider will therefore miss the Misano 2 (24 October) and Portimao 2 (7 November) GPs. The fifth place obtained in the GP of the Americas by the 18 year old coached by Kenan Sofuoglu, the same mentor of the World Superbike leader, Toprak Razgatlioglu, remains confirmed.

A sanction that, in light of the frightening dynamics and the tragic consequences that the accident could have had, appears even light. Oncu will be back on track for the last race of the 2021 World Championship, in Valencia on November 14th. The Turk, on the last lap of the Moto3 race in Texas, suddenly swerved to the left while he was on the straight with other riders: his maneuver led him to hit Jeremy Alcoba’s front with the rear tire, causing him to fall. At that point, other riders arrived on Alcoba from behind: Andrea Migno with his Honda collided with Alcoba’s bike by now on the ground, literally taking off; worst flight for Pedro Acosta, who in turn hit the crazy motorbike and flew into the sky landing several meters later. Both Alcoba and Acosta were out of control while other drivers arrived at around 200 times. Only by a miracle there were no other contacts and the three got up in shock but intact.