Konami is trying to restore luster to the Silent Hill saga and is doing so with many different games, including Silent Hill Townfall, about which we know practically nothing, especially because the developers have been in radio silence for some time. Now, however, they have shown signs of life again and have shared a long list of tweets, albeit short.

Summarizing the matter, the team apologizes for not having given information on the game and promises that next year we will be able to find out more.

No Code's tweets

More in detail, No Codes – the developer – wrote that this year has passed very quickly and that the team is growing by adding new people. He also confirms that he is still working on the “nightmare”, namely Silent Hill Townfall.

Furthermore, he adds that Silent Hill Townfall is proving to be a bigger game than initially imaginedalthough it's unclear whether No Code means that it's taking longer than expected or that it's decided to expand the game beyond initial plans.