David Sassoli’s funeral parlor in the Capitol, with numerous parliamentarians and citizens present

In Capitol, in Rome, the burial chamber from David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament and former journalist, died at age 65 on 11 January, after an illness related to the immune system and myeloma. The coffin, which arrived this morning around 10.30, will remain in Rome until 18.00. While in the day of tomorrow, Friday 14 January, i are expected state funeral. To welcome the former journalist the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, together with family members, the wife Alessandra Vittorini, and children Livia and Giulio.

THE MAYOR OF ROME ROBERTO GUALTERI WELCOMES THE BODY TOGETHER WITH THE FAMILIES

Subsequently, in the morning the homage also of the top institutional offices: the president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella and the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, followed by the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati. The appeal did not miss the leader of the Lega Matteo Salvini and the pentestellato Giuseppe Conte.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ARRIVAL OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC SERGIO MATTARELLA

Among the crowd also present Antonio Tajani and the group leaders of Fi Paolo Barelli and Annamaria Bernini, but also other parliamentarians like Andrea Cangini. Among the numerous exponents of the Democratic Party have come, in addition to the secretary Enrico Letta, Luigi Zanda, Graziano Delrio, Stefano Ceccanti, Walter Verini Andrea Marcucci, Franco Mirabelli, Andrea Giorgis Barbara Pollastrini, Alberto Losacco, Gianni Cuperlo, Beppe Fioroni. Also Nicola Fratoianni, Angelo Bonelli, Stefano Fassina, Marco Follini, Sergio Cofferati.

There was also a thick roll of appeal delegation of Italia Viva driven by Matteo Renzi, Ettore Rosato, and the group leaders Maria Elena Boschi and Davide Faraone paid homage to the body of the president of the European Parliament David Sassoli. Renzi and the other parliamentarians of Italia Viva then spent a long time greeting the family members of Sassoli and the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri.

Tribute also from the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and a delegation of parliamentarians from Leu, led by the group leader e Federico Fornaro and Pier Luigi Bersani. There are also many citizens lined up to pay tribute to the former president of the European parliament David Sassoli.

From Europe, on the other hand, the vice president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, opening the proceedings of the European Parliament commission for civil liberties, justice and home affairs, commented on this day of pain: “On behalf of the Commission I would like to express our condolences for the loss” of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. “We are obliged to continue the institutional work but in these difficult moments our thoughts are close to his family”.