The little boy, 18 months old, is hospitalized in the Santissima Annunziata hospital in serious condition

The father of the 18-month-old son still in serious condition at the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari for heroin overdose is investigated by the prosecutor’s office. The man, a 29-year-old Nigerian, has lived in Sassari with his wife for some years and is under investigation for the crime of injury as a result of another crime. The couple is already known to the police for drug-related facts: according to investigators, the little boy found heroin in the house and took it to his mouth. According to the parents, however, he would have picked up a packet of drugs at the park and swallowed it.

The little one, arrived in desperate conditions in the hospital, is better even if always under strict control. No traces of drugs were found in the couple’s home, but according to investigators they may have cleaned the house just in anticipation of a search.