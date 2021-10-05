Nobel Physics 2021, among the winners is the Italian physicist Giorgio Parisi of the La Sapienza University of Rome for his studies on the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in complex systems

The Nobel Prize Ceremony is being held in Stockholm these days, the greatest recognition for scientific experts established by Alfred Nobel in 1895. Yesterday the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine and today in the morning the one for Physics was expected, won among others by leading figures such as Marie Curie and Albert Einstein. This year there is also a bit of Italy in Stockholm.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2021 was in fact won by the couple formed by Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselman, “for the physical model of the earth’s climate that quantifies the variability and reliability of forecasts on global warming”, and by Giorgio Parisi, full professor of Physics Theorist at Sapienza University of Rome, for the “discovery of the interaction between disorder and fluctuations in physical systems on an atomic scale up to the planetary one”. Last year the Nobel Prize for Fisca went to Roger Penrose, Andrea Ghez and Reinhard Genzel. In addition to the award, there will be a cash prize of 8 million Swedish kronor, equal to just over 900 thousand euros. The Swedish Academy had not awarded the Nobel Prize to a researcher active in Italy for 62 years.