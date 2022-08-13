The Lazio coach replies to the Portuguese, who had spoken of 39 million spent by Lotito on the market against the 7 invested by the Friedkin

by our correspondent Stefano Cieri

"We didn't spend, we invested. I thank Jose 'for the trust, I will try to please him and at the same time I tell him that if Roma were to finish second this year it would be a great disappointment ". Ready go. The derby has already begun in Rome. And not just any two elements of the respective teams thought of it, but the two front-men (technicians and media): Jose 'Mourinho and Maurizio Sarri. In the early afternoon the Roma coach had (to remove them from his team) turned on the lights on Lazio, underlining how the biancoceleste club has spent 39 million on the market against the 7 of Rome. A couple of hours later, the Lazio coach answered him, evidently piqued by the declarations of his Giallorossi colleague. To which he tried to send back to put pressure on the eve of the start of the championship.

HOPES AND UNCOGNITE – In addition to the digs at Mou, the Tuscan coach also spoke of the hopes and unknowns that accompany his team's debut in the league. "It is difficult to say where we are, during the preseason we struggled more than expected also because we had difficulty in disposing of the workloads due to the conditions of the terrain we found in the mountains. The feeling is that in the last few days the team has found a bit of brilliance, but we are definitely not at our best ". And then on the season: "It will be a crazy year. Suffice it to say that tomorrow we play at 18.30 and we are in the middle of August. Two years ago, after the lockdown, it was decided to play at 9.45pm as it was summer … I think everything is being done not to sell our product. As for us, we have rejuvenated the squad a lot with the aim of opening a new cycle that can repeat the results of the previous one. We have interesting potential, the field will have the last word. There was a need to rejuvenate a rose that was among the oldest in Europe. We did, the real journey begins now. I like the team, we made logical choices ".

LUIS AND MILINKOVIC – A path which Luis Alberto and Milinkovic should also be part of, although for both the situation remains pending as long as the market is open. "Luis was really bad, he had to go to the emergency room, there is also the report. Then that he wants to return to Seville is not a mystery, he said it himself. He was a bit affected by that, but now it seems to me that he is better. For Milinkovic the only problem is that, with his physique, he finds it harder than the others to get into shape, in the first matches it will take a bit of patience with him ". A thought also in the midfield without matchmakers that Lazio could field (Milinkovic-Marcos Antonio-Luis Alberto): "I don't know yet how much the team can handle this set-up, it will be the pitch that will tell. Marcos Antonio has great technique, speed of ideas and dribbling, he also plays the defensive phase, but the physical impact is not the same as Leiva ".

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 20:52)

