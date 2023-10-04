The company founded in 1958 by Jerónimo Arango, Aurrera Winery Over the years it has remained one of the favorite supermarkets of Mexicans thanks to its wide variety of products, however, this time attracted everyone’s attention to a promotion for BBVA cardholders.

Although the store previously called ‘Clothing Central’, Bodega Aurrera usually places sales and clearance sales in its branches, this time the company became a trend by placing an unmissable discount for cardholders of banks like BBVA.

Currently, the subsidiary company of Walmart, has placed sales in its physical and online stores, so they can save at Jugueterama, as well as sales for costumes, objects for the Day of the Dead, even discounts for their customers to get ready for the next Christmas dates.

The store prides itself on offering high quality products to affordable pricesmaking it a preferred option for everyday purchases by offering household items, linens, electronics and even financial services to customers.

Bodega Aurrera promotion for BBVA cardholders

One of the reasons why Bodega Aurrera stands out, therefore, if you have a credit card, you should know that you can purchase items restricted to 13 months without interest, in addition to this, you can acquire a 10% bonus.

Likewise, among the bank promotions are:

⦿ Claim 12 Months No Interest + 8% Immediate Bonus

⦿ 3,6,9 and 12 Months Without Interest with all banks

⦿ 12 Months No Interest plus 10% bonus on statement or 15% HSBC revolving

Finally, it should be noted that these promos that Bodega Aurrera has have a deadline, likewise, BBVA cardholders will be able to purchase for 15 months without interest everything they want from the toy department, which is why it is essential to be Pay attention to the restrictions and validity.