The Lazio coach talks about the absence of the center forward: “In his place Felipe Anderson who knows how to go deep. We will have to be mature to play without Ciro”

From our correspondent Stefano Cieri

A very delicate match to face without its leader and best striker. But Maurizio Sarri does not lose heart and, although aware of the value of Atalanta and the importance of Immobile for Lazio, he is convinced that he can play his chances tomorrow in Bergamo: “There are essential players for all teams – the premise of the technician – even for those who have star roses. If you take away Mbappe from PSG it is not an absence that they can manage so easily despite the wealth of players they have. Immobile is fundamental for us, but just as Milan have been without Ibrahimovic for six months, we too must be able to play without Immobile. If a team is mature it is regardless of who is missing. We will have to prove that we have become a mature team even without Ciro ”. Which, however, could also return a little earlier than expected. It is the (half) crack that the coach opens in the conference: “Will he miss seven games and return in 2023? Let’s wait a bit, it’s early to make predictions, but I’ve seen his treatment plan. He is tough, he is someone who is doing everything possible to speed up recovery times ”. See also Chivas fell 0-1 against San Luis; bad omen, one point out of six possible in Akron

Felipe false nueve – A player who tomorrow at Gewiss would have been very convenient for Sarri. “But I don’t regret his management. If I had known he was going to get hurt I would have spared him. But it’s not like we squeezed it. There are three players in Lazio who have been employed more than him. And then I see Lewandowski always playing at Barcelona, ​​so that wasn’t the problem ”. To replace him, Sarri will employ Felipe Anderson as a fake nueve. He and not Pedro because “Felipe – explains the coach – he has one more solution than Pedro. He knows how to go deep, while Pedro goes towards the ball and always wants it at his feet ”. However, during the match in progress, Cancellieri could also be used as the first striker: “He has quality – Sarri says of him -, he is improving on the banks and in the game with his back to goal. In the spaces he has an interesting leg, he has to grow in the attack on the goal in the area. He still misses the goal in his head a little bit ”. Discarded, at least it seems, the solutions Milinkovic and Romero as center forward. “With Milinkovic as the first striker – again Sarri – the risk is to do double damage: remove him from the midfield and not have what he needs in attack, better not. As for Romero, he is similar to Pedro: quick but not fast, he also goes better on the outside ”. See also Premier-Serie A: the chasm of TV rights. If Norwich collects more than Inter ...

Very strong Atalanta – Tomorrow’s match is one of the most difficult of this first part of the season for Lazio. “Am I worried why Atalanta are playing man against man? That’s not the point – says the coach – because now in Serie A almost everyone plays like this and with many opponents using this system we had no difficulty. The real problem is that Atalanta is a very strong team. It is always said that it is aggressive, but it is also very technical and has a lot of quality. And it has a park for attackers that few in Serie A can boast ”. A formation that is not surprisingly second in the standings. “A position that does not surprise me at all – says Sarri – because Gasperini’s teams, when they can train all week (the Bergamo players are not involved in the cups, ed), become a steamroller”.

#Sarri #fundamental #building #accelerate #recovery