Mr. Hilfiger, this interview will focus a lot on the digitization of the fashion industry, i.e. virtual worlds. You can imagine our relief that you really are sitting here. There’s a rumor circulating on the internet that you can’t really exist, that you’re actually a character from around the 19th century.

Yes, someone sent me that, that young people on the net were asking: “Does Tommy Hilfiger really exist?” My answer: “I think so! But sometimes I ask myself the same question!”

Is it exciting when you’re suddenly seen as a historical figure?

I do not know. What do they think when they write something like that? “I buy Tommy Hilfiger stuff that was invented when George Washington was President”?

Fun!

Yes, it’s funny. The name is world famous. I always wanted to build a successful business. But I never thought that my fashion would be sold in so many countries. Now, of course, that means a responsibility: we have to keep going with good quality, right styling, a good team, accessible prices. It takes a lot to keep this all going.

And how do people react when they meet Tommy Hilfiger in person?

They want to take photos together. It’s funny when I pay in a shop or restaurant. Then they look at the credit card, look at me, then look at the card again… And when I go out with my family, I hardly get to dinner because of all the photos and autographs.

Is that flattering too? Or is it just weird?

I used to find that a little weird, now I’m used to it. But it’s also good to be with big stars. When I’m with Mick Jagger, nobody knows who I am. I felt the same way about David Bowie. When I was in a restaurant with Sylvester Stallone, all the waitresses wanted photos with him. He said, “This is my friend Tommy Hilfiger, by the way!” And they said, “Yeah, yeah, but can we take a picture with you now?”



The night before last you sat in the front row with your wife at the Fendi show here in New York, although that’s competition. Did you like it?

Yes very.







Also because of the many collaborations with other designers and brands, I assume?

Fendi works with Marc Jacobs, Kim Kardashian and Tiffany & Co., among others. Yes. Because cooperation means renewal. Such projects are still interesting.

You are now bringing out a collection that British designer Richard Quinn has also collaborated on. How did that happen?

I had read in 2018 that Queen Elizabeth II was a guest in his fashion show in London and I always had his name in the back of my mind. He dressed Kylie Minogue and the dancers at the British Fashion Awards 2021 – I was blown away. The singer wore a black velvet one-piece suit embellished with crystals and printed with flowers. Yes, everyone was excited. And luckily someone on my team knew someone on his team – that’s how we came together.



You seem to want to make a complete makeover: you’ve also come up with something new for your logo.