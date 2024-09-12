Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has today received its ninth patch, which brings “substantial performance improvements” on PC and removes Denuvo DRM.

EA promises framerate improvements for various hardware configurations, fixes for specific framerate hitting elements for smoother gameplay, and optimized CPU usage for ray-tracing.

Importantly, Denuvo DRM has been removed, which is often criticized for hampering performance.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings Star Wars Jedi Survivor Official Story TrailerWatch on YouTube

In addition, the patch brings other improvements like better mouse and keyboard control in menus, quality of life fixes, and bug fixes for crashes and collision issues. Read the full patch notes for more information.

A further patch is set to arrive soon for the PlayStation 5 version of the game, which will allow for save file transfer with the upcoming PS4 version – due on 17th September.

This ninth patch arrives 17 months after Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was first released in April 2023.

At the time, the PC version of the game was heavily criticized for its poor performance.

Digital Foundry described it as “the worst triple-A port” of 2023 and then, after seven patches, stated the “PC port is still not fit for purpose.”

It remains to be seen if this ninth patch will make the necessary changes to ensure the game is finally up to standard, but it’s clear EA has been committed to improving its performance.

The game will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on 17th September, costing £44.99. Let’s hope it runs well on the older consoles.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and is a third-person action adventure with Soulslike elements. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s lovable unpretentiousness is what makes it such a blast – but a lack of true focus holds it back,” reads our review.