Detail of the estate known as Hacienda Buenos Aires, one of the ones being auctioned / auction portal

Three rustic farms with a total of 180,188.54 square meters and valued at 15 million euros, divided into as many lots, and located in the Murcian district of El Palmar. These are the main characteristics of the land that Sareb (Sociedad de Gestión y de Activos Procedentes de la Restructuración Bancaria) has put up for auction, and whose peculiarity is that they belong to Alfonso Ramírez Huguet and Juan Torres-Fontes Suárez, two builders involved in the ‘Umbra’ case (the alleged largest institutional corruption scheme dismantled to date in the Region).

This is a judicial auction launched by the Court of First Instance number 11 of Murcia at the request of Sareb, like a foreclosure, but which is currently suspended as is the case in almost 400 other cases, due to the strike that They have been maintained since January by the judicial secretaries of the Region. According to sources in the case, the auction had been agreed upon several years ago, although it was not until recently when the current owner of the land decided to do so, after publishing it in the Official State Gazette. Both businessmen, and the firm Morapino Promociones y Construcciones SL, are claimed for a debt of almost eleven million euros.

Lot 1 corresponds to “a piece of dry white land”, located in this Murcian district and which has an area of ​​64,457.632 square meters. It is valued, for the purposes of the auction, at 2,241,840 euros. To take part in the auction, bidders must make a deposit prior to bidding of 112,092 euros, according to the edict (it is 5% of the value at the sale of the farm).

The second lot corresponds to the rustic Hacienda known as Buenos Aires, which has an area of ​​55,700 square meters. It is divided into several parcels with an independent cadastral definition. The value set for the auction is 6,911,130 euros and to participate in the auction you must pay 345,550 euros (again, 5% of its value).

Finally, lot 3 is made up of the 60,030.92-square-meter farm, valued at just over 5.9 million euros. Bidders must pay almost 291,000 euros to participate in the bid.

It is unknown when the judicial auction of these lands can be resumed, although, as is usual in operations of this type, notice will be given of its restart through the official Twitter account: https://twitter.com/subastas_murcia ).