Sarah Giant
The young Australian cyclist is 23 years old.
The 23-year-old Australian Sarah Giant (AG Insurance-Soudal) was proclaimed champion of the Tour Down Under which is held in their country after winning the third stage, a 93.4 kilometer route between Adelaide. and Willunga Hill.
Gigante, who was in a small leading group, attacked the final climb just over two kilometers from the finish line and ended up crossing it alone with 16 seconds ahead of the Dutch Nienke Vinke (dsm-firmenich PostNL) and 27 seconds ahead. her compatriots Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM Racing) and Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek).
This way countered the ten second disadvantage that she had in the general classification at the beginning of the day with the leader so far, the Danish Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez), and climbed to the top of the final podium escorted by Vinke and Bradbury, both benefiting from the bonuses obtained on the third day.
The stage began with an attack on the climb to Windy Point led by the Danish Amanda Poulsen (Bridgelane), the Italian Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health) and the Australian Sophie Edwards (ARA-Skip Capital)which three other members of the platoon joined shortly after.
Ragusa and Edwards plus Gina Ricardo (Bidgelane) held on, although they were hit with 76 kilometers to go. A new attack of short duration then arose and they rode in a group until the emergence of the final ascent.
Seven troops were in the lead and it was Giant the one that performed best to end up being crowned the winner.
EFE
